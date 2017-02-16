Actelion says J&J's $280 per share offer to start March 3

ZURICH Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and to run to March 30.

The price is $280 per share, valuing Actelion at $30 billion. Shares of the new research and development company being spun out of Actelion for a Swiss listing will be distributed to Actelion shareholders as a stock dividend prior to settlement of tender offer, it said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)