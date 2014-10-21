Actelion raises full-year profit view on strong Opsumit launch

ZURICH Oct 21 Actelion raised its full-year profit guidance on Tuesday for the second consecutive quarter buoyed by a healthy uptake of its new heart and lung drug.

Europe's biggest biotech company now expects 2014 core earnings growth to be in the low twenties percentage range at constant exchange rates. It had previously guided for core earnings to increase in at least the mid-teens percentage range.

Total product sales rose 16 percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter to 496 million Swiss francs ($527.15 million US dollar), generating core earnings of 209 million francs.

The company chalked up 59 million francs in sales of its new heart and lung drug Opsumit up from 38 million in the second quarter. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 53 million. (1 US dollar = 0.9409 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)