Actelion hikes dividend, plans share buyback as profit meet views

ZURICH Feb 16 Switzerland's Actelion
on Monday said it will hike its dividend by 8 percent and buy
back as many as 10 million of its own shares in the next three
years, following full-year results that met analyst
expectations.
Europe's biggest biotech company forecast core earnings per
share to to grow by a low single-digit percentage point, which
is slightly less optimistic than its previous forecast for
single-digit core earnings growth in 2015.
Actelion's core net income fell 27 percent on the year to
648 million Swiss francs, matching a consensus estimate from a
Reuters poll of analysts.
