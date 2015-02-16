版本:
Actelion hikes dividend, plans share buyback as profit meet views

ZURICH Feb 16 Switzerland's Actelion on Monday said it will hike its dividend by 8 percent and buy back as many as 10 million of its own shares in the next three years, following full-year results that met analyst expectations.

Europe's biggest biotech company forecast core earnings per share to to grow by a low single-digit percentage point, which is slightly less optimistic than its previous forecast for single-digit core earnings growth in 2015.

Actelion's core net income fell 27 percent on the year to 648 million Swiss francs, matching a consensus estimate from a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
