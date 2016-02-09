Actelion core earnings rise 9 pct, matching analyst poll

ZURICH Feb 9 Actelion, Europe's largest biotechnology company, said on Tuesday that 2015 core earnings rose 9 percent, matching analyst forecasts, as the company was helped by rising sales of a new drug to treat a deadly heart-lung disease.

Core earnings were 814 million Swiss francs ($827.24 million), compared to analyst forecasts of 813 million francs. Product sales rose 4 percent to 2.042 billion francs, compared to the analyst forecast of 2.044 billion francs.

After patent expiration last year of Actelion's blockbuster pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment Tracleer, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Clozel is counting on new PAH drugs to produce enough revenue for Actelion to remain independent as it expands into new treatment areas for rare diseases.

For 2016, Actelion expects core operating income to grow in the low single-digit percentage range. It proposes a dividend of 1.5 Swiss francs per share, more than the 1.39 francs estimated by analysts.

($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)