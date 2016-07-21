Actelion hikes core profit guidance after strong H1

FRANKFURT, July 21 Swiss biotechnology firm
Actelion raised its guidance for a second time, buoyed
by strong uptake of its new pulmonary arterial hypertension
(PAH) medicines.
Europe's biggest biotech firm is banking on its two newest
PAH drugs, Uptravi and Opsumit, to help offset falling revenue
from Tracleer, its mainstay drug for the last decade that lost
patent protection in November.
Actelion said it now expected its core operating income to
rise by a low-teen percentage in 2016. In April it had said it
expected core profit to grow at a high single-digit percentage
rate.
It reported first-half core operating income of 499 million
Swiss francs ($507.01 million), up 11 percent year on year at
constant exchange rates.
($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs)
