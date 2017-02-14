Actelion, being bought by J&J, says FY profit rose 26 pct

BRIEF-Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers
ZURICH Feb 14 Swiss drugmaker Actelion said on Tuesday that its full year 2016 net income rose 26 percent on accelerating sales of its newer medicines to treat deadly pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Net income rose to 696 million Swiss francs ($693.4 million), lagging the average estimate of 737 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts. Sales rose 18 percent to 2.42 billion francs, compared to the 2.41 billion francs expected in the poll.
($1 = 1.0037 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Ford - issues recall for certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 F-250 to F-550 vehicles equipped with Ford aftermarket chrome exterior door handle covers
NEW DELHI, May 24 U.S.-based software firm Ebix Inc will pay 8 billion rupees ($120 million) for a majority stake in Indian payment provider ItzCash, the companies said on Wednesday, the latest foreign investment in India's booming digital payments market.
* First Bank announces pricing of public offering of common stock