Actelion hikes dividend ahead of Opsumit regulatory decision

Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
ZURICH Feb 14 Europe's largest biotech company Actelion said it would hike its dividend by 25 percent as investors wait for a U.S. regulatory decision on its new heart and lung drug, Opsumit, which it hopes will cut its dependency on current mainstay Tracleer.
The group posted a full-year net profit of 303.2 million Swiss francs, compared to a loss of 146.3 million francs a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 303 million.
Actelion proposed a 25 percent increase in its dividend to 1.00 franc. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
LONDON, March 28 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.