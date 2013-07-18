CORRECTED-Actelion raises full-year guidance

(Corrects day of the week to Thursday)
ZURICH, July 18 Actelion, Europe's
largest biotech company lifted its full-year guidance on
Thursday and now expects to return to growth in 2013 boosted by
strong sales of its mainstay product and benefits from its
cost-savings programme.
Actelion said it now expects core earnings to cross into the
double-digit percentage range for 2013. Due to the faster growth
in 2012 and 2013, Actelion forecast stable earnings in 2014 and
growth in at least the single-digit range in 2015.
It had previously forecast stable core earnings in 2013 in
local currencies, followed by a return to growth in 2014 and
double digit percentage growth in 2015.
Sales of its main product Tracleer, a treatment for
pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) rose 2 percent to 766.9
million Swiss francs ($812.5 million) in the first half, while
net profit for the period was 199.5 million francs.
($1 = 0.9439 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)