Actelion confirms outlook as sales rise

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Oct 17 Actelion, Europe's largest biotech company, confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday ahead of a widely anticipated approval of its big drug hope Opsumit by U.S. health regulators later this week.
Nine month sales of its main product Tracleer, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), rose 3 percent to 1.138 billion Swiss francs, while net profit was 304 million francs.
Actelion confirmed its forecast for core earnings to cross into the double-digit percentage range for 2013. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.