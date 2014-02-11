Actelion raises 2014 guidance after full-year results beat

ZURICH Feb 11 Actelion raised its
full-year guidance on Tuesday and said its new heart and lung
drug had seen strong demand in the United States, as it posted
full-year profit that beat expectations.
The Swiss company said it expected core earnings growth in
the low single digits in constant currencies this year, compared
to a previous forecast for at least stable core earnings. It has
also forecast core earnings growth in the single-digit range for
2015.
Actelion posted full-year product sales of 1.784 billion
Swiss francs ($2 billion), generating net profit of 453 million
francs. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast product sales of
1.757 billion and net profit of 361 million.
Europe's largest biotech company has seen its prospects
brighten after regulators in the United States and Europe
approved its big drug hope Opsumit, a treatment for pulmonary
arterial hypertension (PAH), at the end of last year.
Actelion proposed a dividend of 1.20 francs per share, up 20
percent.
($1 = 0.8966 Swiss francs)
