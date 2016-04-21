Actelion raises U.S. price of Tracleer at start of 2016 -CEO

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH, April 21 Actelion has raised U.S. prices at the start of 2016 for its mainstay Tracleer drug, which lost patent protection in November but has yet to face strong generic competition, the Swiss biotechnology firm's chief executive said on Thursday.
"We've had limited increase in the pricing of Tracleer in the U.S. at the beginning of the year," CEO Jean-Paul Clozel told Reuters in an interview after the company published first-quarter earnings and raised its 2016 outlook.
"It's a mid-single-digit increase of the list price."
Actelion is banking on its two newest pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs, Uptravi and Opsumit, to help offset falling revenue from Tracleer.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: