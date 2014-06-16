版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 12:55 BJT

Actelion says Selexipag meets main goal in late-stage study

ZURICH, June 16 Actelion said its experimental heart and lung drug Selexipag met its primary goal in a late-stage study, giving the Swiss biotech company a potential second big seller to replenish its pipeline.

Results of the Phase III study involving 1,156 patients found that Selexipag prolonged life by 39 percent versus placebo in patients suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Selexipag is the third drug from Actelion to treat PAH, a progressively worsening condition characterised by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The cause is unknown and the disease has no cure. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

