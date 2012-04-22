First Reserve explores $1.6 bln oil firm sale-report

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
LONDON, April 22 American private equity firm First Reserve has appointed JP Morgan to sell British oil services firm Acteon for about one billion pounds ($1.6 billion), The Sunday Times reported.
The sale could net Acteon Chief Executive Richard Higham 250 million pounds, the newspaper said. Acteon made a pre-tax profit of 36 million pounds on sales of 311 million pounds in 2010.
First Reserve, which could not immediately be reached for comment, bought a 52 percent stake in Acteon in 2006 for 70 million pounds, the newspaper reported.
Acteon specialises in rig moorings and the decomissioning of wells.
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.