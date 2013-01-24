版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 05:24 BJT

BRIEF-Actions Semi up 4.8 percent in extended trading

NEW YORK Jan 24 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd : * Shares up 4.8 percent in extended trading
