Emerging markets investor Actis boosts Asia team

HONG KONG, Sept 29 Private equity firm Actis
said on Thursday it has made two senior hires to boost its Asia
operations, one day after news that Providence Equity Partners
had hired one of Actis's partners to head its China investments.
Emerging markets specialist Actis has hired Chester Fong as
a senior adviser and Angus Or as director of operations in Asia.
Hong Kong-based Fong, a 30-year veteran of Colgate-Palmolive
, will advise on investments and portfolio management for
Actis' consumer team, while retaining his role as chairman of
Colgate's Greater China business.
Or joins as a director from Heinz China and will work with
Actis portfolio companies across Asia to improve performance. He
has more than 18 years experience in food and beverages at
multinationals including Heinz, Yeos and Fonterra.
Actis has $4.6 billion assets under management in Asia,
Africa and Latin America. The firm's current investments in
China's consumer sector include hot pot chain Xiabu Xiabu,
economy hotel firm 7 Days Inn, and education specialist Ambow.
U.S.-based Providence hired Tao Sun, a former partner with
Actis in Beijing, and before that with Merrill Lynch & Co in
Hong Kong. Sun will start work with Providence in December.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)