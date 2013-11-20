版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Active Power says James Powers appointed CFO

Nov 20 Active Power Inc : * On November 14, 2013, Steven R. Fife Agreed to resign as chief financial

officer of co - SEC filing * Says James Powers appointed CFO * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐