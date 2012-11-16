Activision estimates $500 mln first-day sales of new Call of Duty

Nov 16 Activision Blizzard Inc estimated its latest "Call of Duty" video game sold more than $500 million in the first 24 hours of its release, setting a new industry sales record.

The world's largest video games publisher raised its earning outlook last week on expectations of strong holiday sales of "Call of Duty: Black Ops II", saying it hoped it would beat previous "Call of Duty" records.

However, the company said on Friday it remains cautious about the rest of 2012 and 2013.

As more gamers migrate from console gaming to mobile offerings on tablets and smartphones, the video game industry has seen revenues decline and the performance of high profile tiles like Call of Duty is being watched closely as a gauge of future demand for the sector.