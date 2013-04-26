Activision CEO Kotick among top-paid CEOs in U.S.

April 26 Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard
Inc's Chief Executive Robert Kotick received a total
compensation of $64.9 million last year, making him one of the
top paid CEOs in the United States.
Kotick's 2012 total compensation includes about $56 million
in stock awards, while there were no stock awards for 2011. His
base salary doubled to $2 million, according to regulatory
filings on Friday. ()
Kotick, 50, also a board member of Coca-Cola Co, was
paid $8.33 million in 2011 by Santa Monica-based Activision.
The company's revenues and net income, however, rose only in
single digits for 2012, slower than the growth rate it saw in
2011.
Activision's Kotick makes over three times the $21 million
pay package received by Goldman Sach Group Inc's CEO
Lloyd Blankfein in 2012, and it is 50 percent higher than Walt
Disney Co CEO Robert Iger's $40.2 million compensation
in 2012.
Kotick has been a director and CEO of Activision Inc, since
February 1991 until July 2008, when he became CEO of Activision
Blizzard in connection with the combination of Activision and
Vivendi Games.