Activision Blizzard creates consumer products division

Feb 1 Activision Blizzard Inc said on
Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap
into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call
of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".
Tim Kilpin, a former top executive at Mattel Inc and
Walt Disney Co, will head the new consumer unit as chief
executive and president, the company said.
Activision has been looking for new revenue streams,
including setting up a film studio and an e-sports division.
The company said Kilpin would lead the division's
development of consumer products based on its videogame
franchises.
"It's going to be about the opportunity to grow this
business more quickly, to be more aggressive about how we bring
this business across," Kilpin told Reuters.
"That's how I'm approaching this at the outset."
Activision already collects royalties from products such as
toys, collectibles and apparel, and partners with retailers such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and GameStop
Corp.
Kilpin most recently served as Mattel's president and chief
commercial officer, where he directed the toymaker's global
sales and marketing operations.
He also oversaw the launch of Mattel's "Monster High" dolls,
the company's first new intellectual property in more than 30
years, that has raked in more than $5.6 billion in global retail
sales in five years.
