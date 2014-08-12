Activision video game 'Destiny' sets pre-order record -executive

BRIEF-Agility Health announces retirement of CEO
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 An Activision Blizzard executive said on Tuesday that its upcoming "Destiny" shooter game has set a video game industry record as the most pre-ordered new title.
Activision Publishing Chief Executive Eric Hirshberg, speaking at the Gamescom video game conference in Cologne, Germany, said the game is "the most pre-ordered new IP (intellectual property) in history," according to video game retailer GameStop. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says urges shareholders to follow ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations by voting "for" all seven of CTO's directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lithium X Energy Corp says Kriznic will remain as an advisor to company while pursuing his other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: