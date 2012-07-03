UPDATE 3-Activision takes free 'Call of Duty' online to China

* First free-to-play version of 'Call of Duty' title for
China
* Stock price up 4 percent
* Opportunity to grow business in China - executive
By Malathi Nayak
July 3 Activision Blizzard, the biggest
U.S. video game publisher by market capitalization, plans to
offer its popular 'Call of Duty' title as a free-to-play online
game in China in a bid to expand its footprint in Asia.
The video game publisher announced a partnership on Tuesday
with Tencent Holdings Limited, an Internet and
wireless services provider that will have an exclusive license
to operate the shooter game in China.
Shooter games have been hugely successful in China. Chinese
gamers have popularized the trend of playing free online games
and paying small amounts to purchase virtual goods like weapons
and maps over game play on consoles. Tencent's users form the
largest online community in China, according to a company
statement.
"We're really enthusiatic about China as a market
opportunity," Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick told Reuters.
"It's unique content developed for the Chinese audience,
developed for the Chinese model and a brand new game."
Activision's announcement comes in the wake of the departure
of Jean-Bernard Levy, CEO of media and telecommunications
company Vivendi, which owns a 61 percent stake in
Activision.
Levy's departure has revived speculation that Vivendi is
looking to sell its stake in Activision Blizzard, valued at $8.1
billion.
Activision, based in Santa Monica, California, had hinted
over the last year and in its earnings call in May that the
multiplayer, free-to-play, microtransaction-based 'Call of Duty'
game for China was in development.
The company has explored the Chinese market with its online
subscription-based 'World of Warcraft' game and is experimenting
with a free-to-play model of its 'Call of Duty' title for the
first time.
Tencent operates a successful tactical shooter game called
"CrossFire" that generates $1 billion a year in revenue in
China, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter.
"If 'CrossFire' can do $1 billion a year, 'Call of Duty'
with better graphics and better design is likely to approach
that over time," Pachter said. "It's meaningful but it will take
a while before that happens."
Kotick said the free-to-play game was developed over the
last two years with a Shanghai-based development team. He said
the game represented a "very expensive investment" for
Activision, but declined to provide a figure.
Mike Hickey, analyst at National Alliance Capital Markets,
estimates Activision's investment at between $20 million to $30
million, or about half of the amount to develop the console
version of "Call of Duty."
"Call of Duty" represents Activision's largest franchise.
The last edition, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3," had record
sales of over $400 million on its first day in stores last year.
Heading into the holiday season, the company's 2012 pipeline
includes "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," which is scheduled for a
November 13 launch.
Shares of Activision were up 4 percent at $12.46 in Tuesday
afternoon trade on Nasdaq.