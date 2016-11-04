Activision Blizzard creates "Overwatch" e-sports league

Nov 4 Activision Blizzard Inc said on
Friday it is creating a professional e-sports league based
around its popular first-person shooter videogame "Overwatch",
as it pushes deeper into the fast-growing market for competitive
gaming.
E-sports refers to events ranging from virtual warfare games
to computer-simulated soccer matches that are often played for
big prize money in tournaments.
The company's Blizzard unit, best known for creating the
"World of Warcraft" franchise, will start the first league in
2017. The teams will be representing major cities across the
world.
"We looked at a lot of different models, but ultimately what
we came to appreciate is we want our players to be celebrated as
local heroes," Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Bobby Kotick
said in an interview.
So far, leagues have typically been created off existing
teams that were already competing in e-sports tournaments, but
Blizzard is focused on building the teams from the ground up.
At the start of the season, Blizzard will host a combine, an
event where players can showcase their gaming skills. Eligible
videogame players will be invited to try out for teams and
assessed over a range of tests.
About 214 million people are expected to watch gaming
competitions worldwide in 2016, according to research firm
SuperData. As e-sports becomes more mainstream, it has also
attracted attention from cable channels such as TBS and ESPN.
The booming popularity of e-sports is also cannibalizing
time people used to spend watching traditional games.
Roughly 76 percent of e-sports fans say that watching
competitive gaming is eating into the hours they used to spend
watching regular sports events, according to a survey by
research firm Newzoo.
Kotick said the company has had held conversations with
prospective owners for more than a year, and that it is
primarily focusing on individual entrepreneurs, not companies,
to own teams. The company will sell local teams in several
markets globally, but declined to disclose which markets yet.
The league is expected to generate broadcast, licensing and
sponsorship revenue, which will be split between Activision
Blizzard and the teams.
Revenue from e-sports in 2016 is expected to grow to $493
million in 2016 globally and touch $1.1 billion in 2019,
according to Newzoo.
Any player picked up by a team during the signing period
will be guaranteed a contract that includes a minimum salary and
benefits package, Blizzard said in a statement.
Activision Blizzard has invested heavily in e-sports,
creating an in-house e-sports division last October and buying
Major League Gaming (MLG), which broadcasts live videogame
matches, in January.
Blizzard released "Overwatch" on May 24 to rave reviews. The
multi-player futuristic game now has more than 20 million
players.
"Our hope was when the team came up with the idea of
Overwatch, that this would be the definitive e-sport," Kotick
said.
