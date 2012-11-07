Activision raises 2012 outlook after 3rd quarter results beat

BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co prices EUR475 mln of 3 3/8% senior notes due 2027
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 Activision Blizzard Inc reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its 2012 forecasts, expecting its "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" title to sell strongly starting next week.
The world's largest videogame publisher said non-GAAP revenue rose about 20 percent to $751 million from $627 million a year ago, surpassing Wall Street's average forecast for $709.8 million.
Non-Gaap net income was $168 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with $87 million, or 7 cents a year earlier.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 The number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline dwindled to around a dozen on Thursday, with those still there defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.