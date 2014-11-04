版本:
'Destiny' drives Activision revenue up 78 percent

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Activision Blizzard Inc reported a 78 percent jump in quarterly revenue, driven by strong sales from its "Destiny" and "World of Warcraft" titles.

The videogame publisher reported non-GAAP net revenue of $1.17 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $657 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese)
