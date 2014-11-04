UPDATE 2-Activision raises 2014 forecast, 'Destiny' helps beat Street view

(Adds details on 2014 forecast increase, "World of Warcraft"
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Video game maker Activision
Blizzard Inc raised its full-year 2014 forecast after
posting better-than-expected third-quarter results on robust
sales of "Destiny" and a jump in "World of Warcraft"
subscribers.
Shares of Activision were up 3 percent in after-hours
activity after closing at $19.95 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
Activision, also known for its "Skylanders" and "Diablo"
games, raised its 2014 non-GAAP revenue forecast to $4.8 billion
and said it expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.35 per share. It had
previously announced a forecast of $4.7 billion in non-GAAP
revenue and $1.29 per share of non-GAAP income.
The Santa Monica, California-based company reported a 78
percent jump in non-GAAP net revenue of $1.17 billion in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $657 million a year
earlier. This beat analysts' expectations of $1.005 billion.
The company's third-quarter non-GAAP income, adjusted for
the deferral of digital revenue and other items, was 23 cents
per share, up from 8 cents per share a year earlier. This also
surpassed Wall Street's average estimate of 13 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said "World of Warcraft" subscribers in the
quarter were over 7.4 million compared with 6.8 million in the
second quarter.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan
Crosby)