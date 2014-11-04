UPDATE 2-Activision raises 2014 forecast, 'Destiny' helps beat Street view

(Adds details on 2014 forecast increase, "World of Warcraft" subscribers, updates stock rise)

By Malathi Nayak

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc raised its full-year 2014 forecast after posting better-than-expected third-quarter results on robust sales of "Destiny" and a jump in "World of Warcraft" subscribers.

Shares of Activision were up 3 percent in after-hours activity after closing at $19.95 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Activision, also known for its "Skylanders" and "Diablo" games, raised its 2014 non-GAAP revenue forecast to $4.8 billion and said it expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.35 per share. It had previously announced a forecast of $4.7 billion in non-GAAP revenue and $1.29 per share of non-GAAP income.

The Santa Monica, California-based company reported a 78 percent jump in non-GAAP net revenue of $1.17 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $657 million a year earlier. This beat analysts' expectations of $1.005 billion.

The company's third-quarter non-GAAP income, adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, was 23 cents per share, up from 8 cents per share a year earlier. This also surpassed Wall Street's average estimate of 13 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said "World of Warcraft" subscribers in the quarter were over 7.4 million compared with 6.8 million in the second quarter. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)