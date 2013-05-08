版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 04:11 BJT

Activision Blizzard's revenue rises in Q1

SAN FRANCISCO May 8 Video games maker Activision Blizzard Inc said revenue rose in the first quarter.

The company said non-GAAP revenue, adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, rose 37 percent to $804 million from $587 million a year ago.
