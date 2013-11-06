版本:
Activision Blizzard's revenue drops in third quarter

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc said its revenue and income fell in the third quarter.

The company said non-GAAP revenue, adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, dropped 12.5 percent to $657 million from $751 million a year ago. It reported non-GAAP income of 8 cents per share, compared to 15 cents per share in the year-ago period.
