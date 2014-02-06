Activision Blizzard's fourth-quarter income beats Street view

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc reported higher fourth-quarter non-GAAP income of 79 cents per share that beat Wall Street's expectations.
The company's fourth-quarter non-GAAP income, adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, was a cent higher than a year ago. Wall Street's average forecast was 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.