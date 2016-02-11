Activision Blizzard's profit miss overshadows "Call of Duty" success

Feb 11 Activision Blizzard Inc reported
quarterly revenue and profit that missed analysts' estimates, as
strong sales of its latest "Call of Duty" videogame failed to
offset lackluster demand for role-playing title "Skylanders:
SuperChargers".
"Call of Duty: Black Ops III" was the highest-selling
physical videogame in the United States for the whole of last
year, according to research firm NPD, despite its launch in
early November.
However, the latest "Skylanders" game, which was released in
September, and music videogame "Guitar Hero Live", launched a
month later, performed weaker than its expectations, the company
said.
Activision has been trying to create new sources of revenue
by buying "Candy Crush" maker King Digital, and
creating an e-sports division and a film and TV studio.
The King Digital acquisition, which Activision expects to
close this month, gives it a bigger foothold in the
highly-addictive mobile gaming space as well as a large female
audience.
Activision Blizzard has raked in significant dollars from
the "Call of Duty" franchise, with the latest "Black Ops" title
generating more than $550 million in global sales in the first
three days of its release.
"Black Ops III" is a military first-person shooter like the
earlier "Call of Duty" games and is set in a dystopian future in
2065.
Activision, also known for its "World of Warcraft" and
"Hearthstone" franchises, forecast first-quarter adjusted profit
of 11 cents per share on revenue of $800 million, which includes
results from King.
The company's adjusted net income was 83 cents per share for
the fourth quarter ended Dec 31.
Excluding items, revenue fell 4.3 percent to $2.12 billion
from a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 86 cents per
share on revenue of $2.20 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
