"Call of Duty" maker Activision's revenue jumps 29 pct

May 5 Activision Blizzard Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 29.2 percent due to strong demand for its popular "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" video game.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops III", released in November, stayed in the list of 10 most sold physical videogames in the United States in January-March, according to research firm NPD Group.

Activision, known for its game series such as "Skylanders" and "World of Warcraft", said adjusted revenue from its high-margin digital business rose 48 percent to $797 million.

The company gets nearly 90 percent of its revenue from its digital business.

Total adjusted revenue rose to $908 million from $703 million in the quarter ended March 31.

Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)