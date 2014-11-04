BRIEF-Activision blizzard Q3 loss per share $0.03

Nov 4 Activision Blizzard Inc

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.03; Q3 Non GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 GAAP net revenue $753 million; Q3 Non-GAAP net revenue $1.17 billion

* Sees CY 2014 GAAP net revenues $4.33 billion; sees cy 2014 GAAP earnings per share $0.91

* Sees CY 2014 Non GAAP net revenues $4.80 billion; sees cy 2014 Non GAAP earnings per share $1.35

* Activision blizzard says on Nov 13, 2014, Blizzard Entertainment expects to release world of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor

* On Dec 9, 2014, Activision Publishing plans to release the Dark Below the first expansion to Destiny