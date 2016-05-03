Bankers see activist investor campaigns gaining strength abroad

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 3 Bankers are seeing more
evidence that activist investor tactics launched in the United
States several years ago are making their way abroad.
So far this year, international activist campaigns are up 30
percent, Robin Rankin, co-head of global mergers and
acquisitions at Credit Suisse Group AG, said during a
panel on Tuesday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in
Los Angeles.
"We're going to see some traditional activism all over the
world," she said, citing countries in Europe and Asia as
examples.
Last year, activist hedge funds began launching campaigns
abroad to shake up management teams, prompt or interrupt mergers
and generally get companies to improve financial returns, after
U.S. markets became more challenging.
Among the activists pushing abroad are Elliott Associates,
which targeted companies in South Korea and Hong Kong in the
past year, and ValueAct Capital, which is on the board of
British engine maker Rolls Royce Holdings Plc. Third
Point is pushing changes at Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co
.
"Around the world, our corporate clients outside of the
States, have suddenly" become more aware of activist investors,
Rankin said.
Steve Krouskos, a vice chairman at Ernst & Young, said the
nature of activist campaigns abroad will be led more by
frustrated shareholders than traditional activist hedge funds.
He said he is already seeing investors in European companies
publicly angling for greater efficiency and "value creation,"
and predicted there is more to come.
One of the factors spreading activism abroad is the scarcity
of targets for larger U.S. activists. Valuations are also lower
than they are in the United States, where stock markets are back
near historic highs.
Jennifer Nason, who chairs JPMorgan Chase & Co's
global technology, media and telecommunications investment
banking group, said one constant across the globe was that an
activist must have a powerful message, a loud voice and an
attractive target to make a campaign successful.
"Sometimes it's not so much about a campaign for change,"
she said. "Activists often target high-profile CEOs,
high-profile, branded companies, high-profile parts of the
world, because the exercise is about driving value for their
investors at the end of the day."
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bill Rigby)