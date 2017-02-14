Activist fund year-end returns boosted by Trump rally

NEW YORK Feb 14 Activist hedge funds recovered from a slow start last year, ending 2016 with sharp gains across the sector, spurred by a stock rally that followed the U.S. presidential election.

Hedge fund managers that exclusively or partially manage an activist portfolio of stocks cited the election of President Donald Trump as a year-end boost and a likely tailwind for 2017, though several expressed concern that the policy direction coming from the White House remains uncertain.

"Like it or not, Donald Trump's presidency changes everything," activist Raging Capital said in its fourth-quarter letter. The fund, which manages around $900 million, was up 27 percent last year.

Unlike most of the hedge fund industry, activist managers directly engage with chief executives and boards to push changes, sometimes publicly calling out the companies and pursuing proxy fights.

The HFRI Event-Driven activist index showed a 10.4 percent gain for the year, compared with a 1.15 percent bump the year before. In 2016, the S&P 500 index ended the year up 9.5 percent.

New activist targets in 2016 included restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings, refiner Marathon Petroleum and industrial retailer HD Supply.

J.P. Morgan director David Hunker, who advises companies on shareholder activism, said activists showed more discipline toward the end of the year in targeting companies where a broader set of investors were unhappy.

"There's a lot more going on among activists to really understand what shareholder frustrations are and where they can drive a wedge between management teams, the board and their investors," Hunker said.

Raging Capital Chief Investment Officer, William Martin, said Trump's election, and the anticipation of low-tax, pro-business policies, have handed the economic baton over to Congress from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which had kept interest rates at near-zero levels for nearly a decade.

"Many of the Republican proposals have potentially far- reaching impacts on certain industries, though sufficient detail does not exist to properly quantify these impacts or their timing," according to hedge fund PSAM, which manages around $2 billion and was up 14 percent last year.

The hedge fund, which occasionally takes activist positions, added that Trump's expected deregulation push could further accelerate merger deals in 2017, with media companies expected to lead the pack.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Alan Crosby)