UPDATE 1-Actuant Q4 beats Wall Street view

(Follows alerts)
Sept 28 Diversified manufacturer Actuant Corp
posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat market
estimates, helped by strong performance across its businesses.
The company, which makes wire and pipeline connectors,
switches, transformers, and cables, forecast first-quarter
earnings of 40-45 cents a share, on sales of $365-$375 million.
Analysts on average were expected earnings of 43 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $387.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $41.4 million, or 55
cents a share, compared with a loss of $16.8 million, or 22
cents a share, a year ago.
From continuing operations, it earned 50 cents a share.
Sales rose to $403.4 million from $310.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents a share,
before special items, on revenue of $394.4 million.
Shares of the company closed at $19.42 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)