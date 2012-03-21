UPDATE 1-Actuant profit beats estimates

March 21 Actuant Corp's quarterly profit
beat analyst estimates, helped by a strong demand in its
industrial and energy businesses, and the diversified
manufacturer raised its full-year earnings forecast.
The company, which makes wire and pipeline connectors,
switches, transformers and cables, now expects full-year
earnings of $1.98 to $2.08 per share, up from its earlier
expectations of $1.85 to $2.05.
However, Actuant narrowed its full-year sales outlook to
between $1.60 billion and $1.63 billion, citing euro's weakness.
Actuant was earlier expecting sales of $1.60 billion to
$1.65 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of
$2.00 a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.60
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter ended Feb. 29, Actuant's net income
from continuing operations rose t o $32.2 million, or 43 cents a
share, from $22.1 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 14 percent to $378 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $368.5 million.
Actuant's energy segment -- which accounted for 20 percent
of the total sales in 2011 -- increased 28 percent to $79
million from a year ago, reflecting higher demand across its
primary markets.
Sales at company's industrial business rose 11 percent to
$98 million as strong demand continued across all its
end-markets and geographies. It accounted for 27 percent of the
total sales in 2011.
Shares of the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company
closed at $28.65 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.