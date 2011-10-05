UPDATE 1-Acuity Brands Q4 revenue beats Street

* Q4 EPS $0.79 vs est $0.79

* Q4 sales $496.2 mln vs est $482.8 mln

* Sees $40 mln in capex in FY 2012

Oct 5 Lighting fixtures maker Acuity Brands Inc fourth-quarter revenue beat market estimates helped by an increase in unit volume in North America.

Sales for the company rose 12 percent to $496.2 million.

Net income rose to $34.2 million , or 79 cents a share, from $27.2 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 79 cents a share, on sales of $482.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Acuity makes luminaires, lighting control systems and related products, and is sensitive to increase in prices of raw materials like steel and copper, which have been rising along with other commodities.

In the fourth quarter, its gross profit margin declined 110 basis points hurt by higher input costs .

The company said it expects to invest $40 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2012.

Shares of the Atlanta-based company closed at $37.73 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)