UPDATE 1-Acuity Brands Q4 revenue beats Street

* Q4 EPS $0.79 vs est $0.79
* Q4 sales $496.2 mln vs est $482.8 mln
* Sees $40 mln in capex in FY 2012
Oct 5 Lighting fixtures maker Acuity Brands Inc
fourth-quarter revenue beat market estimates
helped by an increase in unit volume in North America.
Sales for the company rose 12 percent to $496.2
million.
Net income rose to $34.2 million , or 79 cents a share, from
$27.2 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 79
cents a share, on sales of $482.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Acuity makes luminaires, lighting control systems and
related products, and is sensitive to increase in prices of raw
materials like steel and copper, which have been rising along
with other commodities.
In the fourth quarter, its gross profit margin declined 110
basis points hurt by higher input costs .
The company said it expects to invest $40 million in capital
expenditures in fiscal 2012.
Shares of the Atlanta-based company closed at $37.73 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)