REFILE-UPDATE 2-Acuity Brands Q1 beats on price increases

* Q1 adj. EPS $0.74 vs est $0.67

* Q1 sales rise 12 pct

* Shares up as much as 15 pct

* Sees continued volatile demand, rise in material costs

Jan 9 Lighting fixtures maker Acuity Brands Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it hiked prices to offset rising commodity costs, sending its shares up as much as 15 percent.

The company plans to raise prices further if raw material costs continue to grow, Chief Executive Vernon Nagel said on a conference call with analysts.

Acuity Brands, which sells lights under various brands including Synergy Lighting Controls, Lithonia Lighting, Holophane and Gotham, is sensitive to increases in prices of raw materials like steel and copper.

The company expects continued volatility in customer demand and commodity costs, but said its outlook for fiscal 2012 has not changed materially during the past quarter.

Acuity's September-November net income rose to $29.9 million, or 70 cents a share, from $24.4 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, it earned 74 cents a share.

First-quarter sales rose 12 percent to $474.3 million.

Shares of the Atlanta-based company were up 11 percent at $55.82 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a high of $57.78.