REFILE-UPDATE 2-Acuity Brands Q1 beats on price increases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
* Q1 adj. EPS $0.74 vs est $0.67
* Q1 sales rise 12 pct
* Shares up as much as 15 pct
* Sees continued volatile demand, rise in material costs
Jan 9 Lighting fixtures maker Acuity Brands Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it hiked prices to offset rising commodity costs, sending its shares up as much as 15 percent.
The company plans to raise prices further if raw material costs continue to grow, Chief Executive Vernon Nagel said on a conference call with analysts.
Acuity Brands, which sells lights under various brands including Synergy Lighting Controls, Lithonia Lighting, Holophane and Gotham, is sensitive to increases in prices of raw materials like steel and copper.
The company expects continued volatility in customer demand and commodity costs, but said its outlook for fiscal 2012 has not changed materially during the past quarter.
Acuity's September-November net income rose to $29.9 million, or 70 cents a share, from $24.4 million, or 56 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding items, it earned 74 cents a share.
First-quarter sales rose 12 percent to $474.3 million.
Shares of the Atlanta-based company were up 11 percent at $55.82 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a high of $57.78.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic