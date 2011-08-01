UPDATE 1-Acute-care hospitals to see higher Medicare payments in 2012

* CMS raises payments rate by 1 pct
* Payments to acute-care hospitals to rise by $1.13 bln
Aug 1 The U.S. government announced an increase
in reimbursement rates to acute-care hospitals for 2012, a sharp
contrast to the cut it announced for skilled nursing facilities
on Friday.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
increased payment rates to acute-care hospitals by 1 percent,
compared with a 0.5 percent cut it had proposed earlier.
The CMS expects the rate increase will result in Medicare's
operating payments to acute-care hospitals rising by $1.13
billion, or 1.1 percent.
On Friday, the CMS cut 2012 payments for skilled nursing
facilities by 11.1 percent, or $3.87 billion, leading to a sharp
decline in shares of Skilled Healthcare , Kindred
Healthcare and Sun Health Care .
There was a broad sell-off in healthcare stocks on Monday on
fears that the debt-ceiling deal to be voted on by the U.S.
Congress would cut healthcare spending for federal programs such
as Medicare.
Acute-care hospital operators such as HealthSouth Corp
, Kindred Healthcare Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp
and Community Health Systems Inc are expected to benefit
from the hike in payment rate.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)