Israeli crop protection firm Adama plans $100 private debt issue

JERUSALEM Jan 21 Israel's Adama Agricultural
Solutions plans a private bond offering of up to 400 million
shekels ($102 million), it said on Wednesday, two months after
postponing an initial public offering in New York.
Adama, the world's largest provider of generic crop
protection products, said proceeds would be used to recycle
existing debt.
The bonds will expand an existing debt series, it said,
adding that the timing was dependent on market conditions.
In November, Adama postponed a planned IPO of nearly $500
million due to adverse market conditions. It had planned to use
the proceeds to buy several companies in China from China
National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).
ChemChina owns 60 percent of Adama while Israel's Discount
Investment Corp owns the rest.
($1 = 3.9340 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by John Stonestreet)