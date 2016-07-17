Israel's Adama says makes progress towards Sanonda merger

JERUSALEM, July 17 Adama Agricultural Solutions
said on Sunday a possible merger with smaller Chinese rival
Sanonda, first announced last year, could be
completed in the first half of 2017.
Sanonda is a subsidiary of China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina), which also owns 60 percent of Adama and
may also buy the remaining 40 percent of the Israeli company,
which is the world's biggest producer of generic crop protection
products.
The proposed deal is part of a big push among global
agrochemicals companies to consolidate, partly in response to a
drop in commodity prices that has hit farm incomes.
ChemChina is in the process of acquiring Swiss pesticides
and seeds maker Syngenta for $43 billion but its
business is expected to be run separately from Adama.
Adama said two recent developments had helped to pave the
way for the potential merger.
The first was when a Chinese agency published a proposed
amendment to China's securities regulations that would allow a
global entity to be combined with one publicly-traded in China.
Sanonda is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
That was followed by Adama shareholders agreeing to a unit
of ChemChina, or a third party designated by it, buying the
remaining 40 percent stake in Adama from Israel's Discount
Investment Corp. That transaction would value Adama's
equity at approximately $3.5 billion.
The merger of Adama and Sanonda would speed up Adama's
integration into China and allow it to be floated on the
Shenzhen exchange, Adama said.
Sanonda's shares have been suspended from trading since Aug.
2015 when the proposed combination was first announced. They are
expected to resume on Aug. 4, when Adama said it hoped to
conclude the framework of the deal.
The combined company will be headquartered in Israel and
keep the Adama name and brand, Adama said. It will be run by
Adama's management team, while China will become a significant
centre for the business.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)