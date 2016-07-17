UPDATE 1-Israel's Discount Investment to sell stake in crop firm Adama to ChemChina

(Adds details from Discount Investment statement, share
reaction)
JERUSALEM, July 17 Israel's Discount Investment
Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to sell a 40 percent
stake in crop protection maker Adama Agricultural Solutions to
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) for $1.4
billion, including debt.
The deal is set to pave the way for a merger between Adama,
the world's biggest producer of generic crop protection
products, and smaller agrochemical producer Sanonda.
Sanonda is a subsidiary of ChemChina, which already
owns 60 percent of Adama.
Discount Investment said in a statement to the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange that in return for the remaining Adama shares,
ChemChina would cover a $1.17 billion loan and pay $230 million
in cash.
Discount said it would report a capital gain of 690 million
shekels ($178.5 million) from the sale. Discount's shares surged
24.2 percent in afternoon trading on Sunday to 11.05 shekels.
The deal values Adama's equity at approximately $3.5
billion, Adama said. It also said the Sanonda transaction could
be completed in the first half of 2017.
The proposed merger of Adama and Sanonda, first announced
last year, follows a big push among global agrochemicals
companies to consolidate, partly in response to a drop in
commodity prices that has hit farm incomes.
ChemChina is in the process of acquiring Swiss pesticides
and seeds maker Syngenta for $43 billion but its
business is expected to be run separately from Adama.
Adama said its merger plans got a boost when a Chinese
agency recently published a proposed amendment to China's
securities regulations that would allow a global entity to be
combined with one publicly-traded in China. Sanonda is listed on
the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
The proposed merger would speed up Adama's integration into
China and allow it to be floated on the Shenzhen exchange, Adama
said.
Sanonda's shares have been suspended from trading since
August 2015 when the proposed deal with Adama was first
announced. They are expected to resume on Aug. 4, when Adama
said it hoped to conclude the framework of the deal.
The combined company will be headquartered in Israel and
keep the Adama name and brand, Adama said. It will be run by
Adama's management team, while China will become a significant
centre for the business.
($1 = 3.8647 shekels)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)