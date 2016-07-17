UPDATE 1-Israel's Discount Investment to sell stake in crop firm Adama to ChemChina

(Adds details from Discount Investment statement, share reaction)

JERUSALEM, July 17 Israel's Discount Investment Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in crop protection maker Adama Agricultural Solutions to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) for $1.4 billion, including debt.

The deal is set to pave the way for a merger between Adama, the world's biggest producer of generic crop protection products, and smaller agrochemical producer Sanonda. Sanonda is a subsidiary of ChemChina, which already owns 60 percent of Adama.

Discount Investment said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that in return for the remaining Adama shares, ChemChina would cover a $1.17 billion loan and pay $230 million in cash.

Discount said it would report a capital gain of 690 million shekels ($178.5 million) from the sale. Discount's shares surged 24.2 percent in afternoon trading on Sunday to 11.05 shekels.

The deal values Adama's equity at approximately $3.5 billion, Adama said. It also said the Sanonda transaction could be completed in the first half of 2017.

The proposed merger of Adama and Sanonda, first announced last year, follows a big push among global agrochemicals companies to consolidate, partly in response to a drop in commodity prices that has hit farm incomes.

ChemChina is in the process of acquiring Swiss pesticides and seeds maker Syngenta for $43 billion but its business is expected to be run separately from Adama.

Adama said its merger plans got a boost when a Chinese agency recently published a proposed amendment to China's securities regulations that would allow a global entity to be combined with one publicly-traded in China. Sanonda is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The proposed merger would speed up Adama's integration into China and allow it to be floated on the Shenzhen exchange, Adama said.

Sanonda's shares have been suspended from trading since August 2015 when the proposed deal with Adama was first announced. They are expected to resume on Aug. 4, when Adama said it hoped to conclude the framework of the deal.

The combined company will be headquartered in Israel and keep the Adama name and brand, Adama said. It will be run by Adama's management team, while China will become a significant centre for the business. ($1 = 3.8647 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)