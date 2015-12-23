Adamas says lead drug meets late-stage study goals

BRIEF-Affimed says public offering of 10 mln common shares priced at $1.80/shr
* Affimed announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Dec 23 Drugmaker Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead experimental drug met the main goal of a late-stage study.
The company said its drug, amantadine HCl, significantly reduced dysfunctional movement, a side effect of levodopa, a drug used to treat Parkinson's patients. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
