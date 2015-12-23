版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 23日 星期三 19:14 BJT

Adamas says lead drug meets late-stage study goals

Dec 23 Drugmaker Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc said its lead experimental drug met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The company said its drug, amantadine HCl, significantly reduced dysfunctional movement, a side effect of levodopa, a drug used to treat Parkinson's patients. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

