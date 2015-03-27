FDA rejects Adamis Pharma's injection for treating allergic reactions

March 27 The United States Food and Drug
Administration rejected Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp's
injection for treating severe allergic reactions, the company
said on Friday.
The pre-filled epinephrine injection, is being developed to
treat acute anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can
cause death.
Adamis said the questions raised by the FDA largely
pertained to the volume of the dose delivered by the pre-filled
injection.
The company said it would meet with the FDA to discuss the
future of the product.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)