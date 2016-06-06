版本:
2016年 6月 6日

FDA rejects Adamis' emergency treatment for severe allergic reaction

June 6 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its emergency treatment for a severe, potentially fatal allergic reaction or acute anaphylaxis.

The company said on Monday it received the FDA's "complete response letter" after the market closed on Friday for the epinephrine injection. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

