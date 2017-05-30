UPDATE 1-Adani says Carmichael mine decision on track after royalty agreement

* Adani to put coal mine investment decision to board
SYDNEY May 30 India's Adani Enterprises
will move ahead with a final financing decision for
its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia after an end to
negotiations on how to pay government royalties, it said on
Tuesday.
"The Adani parent company board will consider the final
investment decision at the next board meeting." the company said
in a statement. No date has been set for the next meeting of the
board though it typically meets once a month.
The Adani board last week deferred a final investment
decision that had been expected by the end of May because the
government had yet to sign off on a royalty regime with the
Queensland state government.
Adani did not disclose the terms of the royalties.
The company is still counting on about $1 billion in loans
from Australia's federal government under the Northern Australia
Infrastructure Facility to pay for rail transport work.
Adani is also awaiting passage of Australia’s Native Title
Amendment by its parliament, expected sometime next month.
The bill is designed to make it easier for companies like
Adani to sign land rights agreements with indigenous land
owners.
The Carmichael project is located in the remote Galilee
Basin, a 247,000 square-kilometre (95,000 square mile) expanse
in the central outback that some believe has the potential to
become Australia's largest coal-producing region.
Adani has battled environment groups trying to block what
would be Australia's biggest coal mine, arguing it will
contribute to global warming and damage the Great Barrier Reef.
Adani says the project, at an initial cost of $4 billion,
would pay billions of dollars in royalties and taxes, create
jobs for the state and export coal to India help bring
electricity to rural regions.
