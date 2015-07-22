Adani suspends two Carmichael contractors - SMH report

SYDNEY, July 22 India's Adani Mining
has suspended two major contractors on its A$10 billion ($7.4
billion) Carmichael coal project in Australia, the Sydney
Morning Herald reported on Wednesday, raising fresh doubts about
the project's future.
Project manager Parsons Brinckerhoff and Korea's POSCO
Engineering & Construction Co Ltd, which is also touted as an
investor in the final project, were told late last week to stop
work on the Carmichael mine, rail and port project, the
newspaper said, citing sources.
Adani's office in Australia did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Parsons
Brinckerhoff referred a query on the contract to Adani. POSCO
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Both contractors have big roles in the project. Parsons
Brinckerhoff are the principal project management consultants,
while POSCO is due to build Adani's 388-kilometre (242 mile)
rail line from the mine to the sea and take a financial stake in
the development.
Adani had raised concerns about the project's financing last
month when it said it was rejigging the budget for the
mine.
Adani intends to ship most of the coal to India for use in
generating household power, which would help Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi achieve his goal of connecting the whole
country to the electricity grid during his tenure.
The company said then that the project's budget, based on
previous anticipated approval timelines and milestones, was no
longer achievable due to delays in receiving various approvals
from the Queensland state government. It also confirmed it had
suspended the contracts of four engineering firms while waiting
for those approvals.
Adani has signed up buyers for about 70 percent of the 40
million tonnes of coal the Carmichael project is due to produce
in its first phase.
The project mainly hinges on environmental approval to
deepen a port on the fringe of the Great Barrier Reef in order
to ship the coal, a proposal generating opposition worldwide.
($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Jim Regan; Writing by Jane
Wardell; Editing by Will Waterman)