Adobe reports 26.7 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Adobe Systems Inc reported a 26.7 percent jump in revenue, the 13th straight quarter of increase, as more customers subscribed to its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which include Photoshop.
The company's net income rose to $374.4 million, or 75 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 2, from $244.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.77 billion from $1.40 billion, the company said on Tuesday.
Adobe has been benefiting from a shift to cloud-based subscription services, which have a more predictable revenue stream as opposed to revenue earned through the sale of packaged-licensed software.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Pushkala A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.