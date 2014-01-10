Chile CFR shareholders OK sweetened bid for South Africa's Adcock

Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen profit falls 32 pct
May 4 Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp's profit fell 32 percent, as operating expenses rose.
SANTIAGO Jan 10 Shareholders of Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals on Friday approved a sweetened takeover bid for South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram.
CFR last month raised its offer for Adcock by 1.6 percent to 12.8 billion rand ($1.2 billion) in cash and stock, in an attempt to win over Adcock's top shareholder.
While South Africa's government has backed the deal, the state-run pension fund, Adcock's top shareholder, has rejected CFR's offer.
Adcock expects to delay a shareholder vote on CFR's proposal until mid-February because it is still waiting for regulatory approval.
* Beazer Homes reports strong second quarter fiscal 2017 results
May 4 Canadian oil and gas producer Penn West Petroleum Ltd reported a quarterly profit, compared to year-ago loss, helped by an uptick in crude prices and gains from asset sales.