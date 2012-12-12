Adcorp to buy Australian IT company

BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 South African employment agency Adorp said on Wednesday it had bought Australian IT provider Paxus from Computer Sciences Corporation for almost 545 million rand ($63 million) in cash.
Adcorp said the acquisition would diversify its earnings and geographic spread.
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital