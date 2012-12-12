版本:
Adcorp to buy Australian IT company

JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 South African employment agency Adorp said on Wednesday it had bought Australian IT provider Paxus from Computer Sciences Corporation for almost 545 million rand ($63 million) in cash.

Adcorp said the acquisition would diversify its earnings and geographic spread.

