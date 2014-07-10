Shares in Addex jump on positive results in mice of nicotine treatment

* Drug reverses signs of withdrawal in nicotine-dependent
mice
* Share price jump could be linked to Santhera hype- trader
ZURICH, July 10 Shares in Addex Therapeutics
jumped over 15 percent on Thursday after the biotech
company's experimental treatment for nicotine addiction showed
positive results in mice.
Results of the preclinical study found Addex' drug ADX71441
helped reverse some of the somatic signs of withdrawal in
nicotine-dependent mice and at the highest dose also reversed
increased sensitivity to pain known as hyperalgesia.
Even though the drug has not yet been tested in humans,
investors seized on the positive news following a period of
uncertainty for the Geneva-based firm that last year cut its
staff to two following a restructuring.
Traders said the stock could be getting an additional leg-up
from investors keen to tap into the Swiss biotech scene
following the skyrocketing of peer Santhera, whose
shares are worth almost 20 times what they were at the start of
the year.
"Many people missed out on the rally in Santhera and for
that reason are now buying almost blindly the shares of another
company that is similar," said one trader.
By 0836 GMT, shares in Addex were trading up 15.2 percent at
4.94 francs having earlier hit 5.10 francs.
Addex, which also has drugs in mid-stage trials to treat
Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia and anxiety, posted a net
loss of 14.5 million Swiss francs ($16.3 million) last year.
($1 = 0.8906 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber and Caroline Copley;
Editing by Toby Chopra)